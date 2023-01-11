Gary and Cara Willaert of Jordan ate their first açaí bowl from the Minnesota-based company Nautical Bowls in their car at the beginning of the pandemic, thanks to a recommendation from their now 19-year-old daughter.
A year later, as stores began to open up again, the two stepped inside their first Nautical Bowl at the Eden Prairie location.
“We saw the aesthetic of it, that kind of beachy, lake-vibe, vacation,” Cara Willaert said. “We got a bowl and enjoyed the aesthetic of the place and then right at that moment I wondered how we could do something like this.”
Now, the two are opening up their own Nautical Bowls location in Chaska.
Nautical Bowls serves açaí bowls that are gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based, soy-free, free from refined sugars and made with organic, all-natural ingredients. Bowls are made with a cold, superfood base and a variety of toppings.
“It’s not ice cream. It’s not frozen yogurt,” Cara Willaert said.
Cara’s favorite bowl is the Surf Bowl with açaí, coconut, cacao, granola, banana, hemp seeds and peanut butter, while Gary opts for either the Sunrise Bowl or Sunset Bowl.
While the official opening date is not set in stone yet, the Willaerts are hopeful that they will be able to have all their accreditations in order to open on Jan. 28.
“Our hope is to have a grand opening and we will be announcing the exact date of that on social media, signs and by word of mouth,” Cara Willaert said.
Chaska’s Nautical Bowls can be found on Facebook and Instagram @nauticalbowlschaska.
NEW ENDEAVOR
After months of discussion, the Willaerts got the ball rolling with corporate on opening a Chaska location in March 2022. The couple found the “perfect location” in the Chaska Commons, next to Caribou, but had to wait for a few months to officially pursue it as they figured out financing.
“It feels a bit like a miracle, but it was still available and we were able to snap it up,” Cara Willaert said.
Gary intends to continue his job with Great River Energy as a field representative, while Cara has made the transition out of her part-time jobs to focus her energy on being the general manager of the Chaska Nautical Bowls.
She has now hired a full staff of mostly young people that she says are “excited to have a Nautical Bowls in Chaska.”
“What I found interesting was, I’d say 95% of the applicants answered the question, ‘Why do you want to work at Nautical Bowls?’ by commenting on how they felt when they walked into the store,” Cara Willaert said. “They felt welcomed. They liked the atmosphere. For me, it was really neat to see the core values of corporate are truly being played out as people walk into a Nautical Bowls.”
The founders of the Minnesota-based Nautical Bowls franchise, Bryant and Rachel Amundson, started the business “on Christ and have been amazed at what living with arms wide open to the Lord’s plan has done,” as their bio on the Nautical Website reads.
The Willaert’s found it to be “refreshing” that the Amundson’s “don’t shy away from their faith.”
“They are willing to give credit where credit is due, so I do credit that to being one of the reasons why the atmosphere is so positive,” Cara Willaert said. “...People come in to get a meal, but I want them to be loved… It’d be nice to know that they have a smile on their face because they entered our store and felt a positive, loving atmosphere versus a hurried, rushed atmosphere.”
Customers will be able to utilize the Nautical Bowls app order and keep track of points earned; $1 spent equals one point earned, and 100 points earns a free bowl. The store will also utilize apps like Doordash and Uber Eats for delivery.
“A lot of people are going in as multiple store owners,” Cara Willaert said. “We decided to focus on this one store because this is the first time we’ve ever done this… Having said that, if this goes well and is successful, we’re definitely open to opening stores at other locations.”