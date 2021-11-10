"Listening to Her Own Voice"

"Listening to Her Own Voice" by Colleen MacFarlane

 Photo courtesy of colleenbooks.com

Minneapolis born and raised, author Colleen MacFarlane has written a new historical fiction book, "Listening to Her Own Voice."

It tells a story of the family of John Kerker, once an editor of the Chaska Herald and co-owner of the Washington Hotel with his wife, Marie, MacFarlane said in a press release. He and his family moved from Switzerland in 1866, she said.

According to MacFarlane, Kerker was a known musician throughout the city and his family taught at Guardian Angels school.

"The novel is full of personal accounts about each family member, the starting and running of a business in Chaska, the harsh winters the family faced in Minnesota, the closeness of a tight-knit family, John Kerker’s strong and determined will, and the pandemics that ravaged Minnesota in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s," MacFarlane said.

More information can be found at www.colleenbooks.com.

