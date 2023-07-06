Bellagala, a Twin Cities weddings and events planning operator, has opened its latest luxury venue in Chaska — Equestria West at Bavaria Downs.
The former traditional horse stable offers 24,000 square feet of event space, with two grand ballrooms, private suites, an indoor-outdoor bar, courtyard, gardens and several wedding ceremony locations.
“With versatile indoor-outdoor spaces, and exquisite features at every turn, Equestria West was designed with pure elegance in mind,” said Ann Grant, venue director, in a press release. “From intimate gatherings to grand affairs, the property can be booked to fit a myriad of events and weddings with effortless sophistication.”
The property can hold 50-1,000 guests. Bellagala also owns Edward Anne Estate at Bavaria Downs, which opened in 2018.
“Equestria West infuses design influences from several sources – horse racing to art deco,” said Ed Hawksford, lead designer and owner of Hawksford Design, in a press release. “I wanted the venue to feel light and effortless, yet polished and glamorous.”
Some of the design highlights include vaulted ceilings and herringbone tiled floors; wood, leather and copper finishes; floor-to-ceiling fireplaces; water fixtures and rounded chandeliers; and solar panel technology.
D’Amico Catering will continue to be the food, beverage and service provider for the property.
The first events of the season will take place at the close of June. The official ribbon cutting ceremony was held June 18 with Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl.