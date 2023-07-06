Equestria West at Bavaria Downs

Weddings and events planner Bellagala has opened Equestria West at Bavaria in Chaska.

 Courtesy photo/Roepke Communications

Bellagala, a Twin Cities weddings and events planning operator, has opened its latest luxury venue in Chaska — Equestria West at Bavaria Downs.

The former traditional horse stable offers 24,000 square feet of event space, with two grand ballrooms, private suites, an indoor-outdoor bar, courtyard, gardens and several wedding ceremony locations.

Tags

Events