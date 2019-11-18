Board and Brush

A large crowd showed up for the Board and Brush opening on Nov. 15.

 Submitted photo

The Board & Brush Creative Studio, at 7882 Market Blvd., Chanhassen, attracted 250-300 visitors during its grand opening Nov. 15.

“You need not be a master craftsperson to sign up at the Chanhassen studio, with novices feeling right at home at Board & Brush thanks to the instructor-led format of the workshops during which attendees are guided through the ins and outs of power tools, paint, art and assembly, with all materials supplied by the studio,” states a press release.

“Each workshop lasts about three hours and attendees can select from hundreds of design templates, with new ones added each month. The company works with top graphic designers around the country to create the designs, most with a vintage farmhouse look. A workshop cost is $68 and pre-registration is required.”

For more information, call 952-234-0808 or visit boardandbrush.com/chanhassen.

