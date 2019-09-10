Carver Insurance Group has moved to a new location at 113 Third St. E., Carver (one-half block east from its former location). An open house will be held Friday, Sept. 20.
“Carver Insurance Group has been serving the Carver County area for over 80 years,” according to a press release. “We are an independent agency representing over 30 companies that allows us to do comparison shopping for our clients to be sure we are providing the best coverages at a competitive cost.”
Carver Insurance Group provides all lines of insurance. More info at carinsgroup.com.