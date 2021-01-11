Chaska-based QualiTech, a provider of ingredients for the agriculture and food industries, has acquired Origination, LLC (O2D) Flavor Masters brand products.
“This transaction fits perfectly with QualiTech’s position as a leading supplier of specialty products for the animal nutrition industry worldwide," stated Mike Hodgens, president and CEO of QualiTech, in a press release. “It brings additional scale to our animal nutrition business, and will help drive QualiTech’s continued growth in the future.”
“This move makes complete sense for both of our companies, and will allow Origination to put greater focus on our strategic product lines," stated Scott Schreiber, president of Origination, LLC (O2D).
“We have worked with QualiTech over the years on various projects, and have built a strong working relationship. When they approached us about the prospect of purchasing the Flavor Masters business, we welcomed the idea, and we are very pleased with the outcome," Schreiber stated.
For more info, visit www.qualitechco.com or call 800-328-5870.