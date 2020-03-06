Two Chaska friends, Kristy Westrom and Joelle Oliver, recently started a new business, creating handcrafted leather earrings.
“We have worked with several different vendors for our material and have found some high quality material local to Minnesota," they stated in a press release. "Being able to create a high quality product for our customers is important in our business."
In 2018, both Westrom and Oliver's sons were diagnosed with cancer. In September 2019, they made leather earrings to raise money in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
"We both loved doing this so much, that we decided to make things more official. 2 Of A Kind opened business in January 2020. We strongly believe in the importance of giving back. For each pair of earrings sold, a pair is gifted to a caregiver of a child with cancer. It’s a small gesture to remind those caregivers that we see them," they stated.
More information at www.2ofakindearrings.com.