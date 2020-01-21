Last month, River Valley Health Services completed an innovative preventative health screening for pre-diabetes and high blood pressure for residents of Waybury Apartments in Chaska. Waybury Apartments are owned by the Carver County Community Development Agency.
Utilizing a portable A1C testing device, 32 residents were provided free screenings by staff and volunteers from River Valley Health Services, and volunteers from St. Francis Regional Medical Center and Carver County Public Health, according to a press release.
According to Noreen Kleinfehn-Wald, chair of River Valley Health Services, “uncontrolled diabetes can lead to blindness, kidney failure, limb amputation and vascular and heart disease. River Valley Health Services is committed to bring prevention services in the community where people live and work.” High-risk residents were referred for further medical evaluation.
Funding for the A1C testing equipment was provided by Shakopee and Chaska Rotary clubs. River Valley Health Services is a 14-year-old program, with clinics in Shakopee and Chaska, providing free health screening for under-insured and uninsured Carver and Scott county residents.