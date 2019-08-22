Mom’s On the Run is expanding to Chaska. 

Classes will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays and 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Park. For more information check out momsontherun.com or email owner Kate Walton at chaska@momsontherun.com   

“Moms on the Run is for all women (not just moms!) who want to get in shape and have fun doing so," stated a press release. "Learn to run, increase your speed and endurance, or train for a 5K, 10K or beyond. With our variety of programming including: interval training, strength workouts, and endurance runs, you’re sure to find the right fit for you."

 

Tags

Staff Reporter

Alex Chhith is a staff reporter at the Chaska Herald. In her spare time, she enjoys walking her dogs (Cody and Sam), catching up on the Game of Thrones and finding new restaurants. Follow her on Twitter @AlexChhith.

Events

Recommended for you