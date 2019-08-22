Mom’s On the Run is expanding to Chaska.
Classes will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays and 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Park. For more information check out momsontherun.com or email owner Kate Walton at chaska@momsontherun.com
“Moms on the Run is for all women (not just moms!) who want to get in shape and have fun doing so," stated a press release. "Learn to run, increase your speed and endurance, or train for a 5K, 10K or beyond. With our variety of programming including: interval training, strength workouts, and endurance runs, you’re sure to find the right fit for you."