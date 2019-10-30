SevenHills Cleveland Benefit Partners recently acquired KTB Resources Ltd., a company specializing in HR processes and solutions.
Nicole Dodge Klitzke, of Chaska, will join the company as director of Human Resource Services to implement and lead the new division, according to a press release.
Klitzke, with more than 15 years of experience in human resources, has also taught strategic management at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Klitzke holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and communications, and an MBA with a concentration in human resource management and leadership development. She has her Organizational Development Certified Professional certification and is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and the Southwest Metro Human Resource Association.