Allyra St. Aubin, a Carver resident, recently opened a shop called "Somewhat Crafty," in the historic gas station at 200 Broadway St., Carver.
The shop specializes in soaps, candles and bath bombs.
The shop will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 21-24, with the grand opening on Nov. 23. It will also be open the following weekend for the downtown tree lighting in Carver. After that, St. Aubin said, it will be open the third weekend of each month, coinciding with the other occasional shops in Carver.
Somewhat Crafty has just released its holiday line with scents like peppermint mocha, hot chocolate and eggnog. "They also have the ever-popular dark roast and lemon pound cake that will make your stomach jealous of your nose," states a press release. It also sells traditional scents such as lavender or sea salt and orchid.
The candles are hand-poured into repurposed jars, china and novelty mugs.
"Pet owners will love to hear that these candles are 100% pet safe and made from all-natural ingredients," the release stated.