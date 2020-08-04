The 36th Annual Taste of Chaska, previously postponed until mid-August, has been canceled, said Darren Noble, executive director of the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce.
The event invites food vendors and restaurants to City Square Park. It was originally scheduled for May 13 and pushed to Aug. 12 due to the pandemic.
Noble calls the cancellation “unfortunate.”
“We held out as long as possible with the hope the COVID-19 situation would change (or) improve. As this has been the year of the cancellation all across the region, state, (and) nation for large events, unfortunately we had to cancel the Taste of Chaska. We look forward to 2021’s event,” he said.
The event would have included live music from Chaska Middle School West students, and local group Howes, Butchart & Scott Band. Beer and wine tasting was also scheduled.