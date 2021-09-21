Center Bank expanded to the southwest metro by opening a new full-service location in the Chaska Commons located at 120 Pioneer Trail, Chaska. The bank opened its doors Sept. 20.
Center Bank President/CEO Allen Liestman grew up in Chaska. “All of us at Center Bank are excited to welcome friends and neighbors and meet people at the new location. We’re looking forward to bringing a locally owned, community-focused bank back to the greater Chaska community.”
The newly remodeled bank has a full line of deposit and loan products for personal and business customers, four drive-up lanes, open Monday through Friday and Saturday mornings and a 24/7 drive-up ATM.
“We take great pride in being a family-owned community bank. At Center Bank, you get local decisions, lasting partnerships and legendary service,” said Market President Jim Lahl, who grew up in Chaska and is a current resident.
Center Bank is a family-owned, full-service community bank that was first chartered in 1987. The Chaska location is Center Bank’s third full-service location with others in Plymouth and Litchfield.