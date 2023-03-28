Tyson Archer purchased his first CBD tincture in 2020 from a Nothing But Hemp shop in Forest Lake. Soon after, he saw on Facebook the company was looking for people who wanted to open affiliate stores across the state.
Looking for a new career path, Archer decided to pursue the opportunity and got his aunt Julie Grant on board to become his business partner.
In 2020, the pair opened up their storefront in Chaska, selling just CBD products at the time. For a while, Archer said they felt like a mistake was made because business was tough.
That all changed on July 1, 2022, when the state clarified laws allowing hemp-derived edibles containing .3% or less THC to be sold. In Minnesota, the restrictions are up to 50 milligrams per package and 5 milligrams per serving.
Despite the success, Archer is concerned he may have to close his doors all together in the near future if full recreational marijuana legislation passes in its current proposed form.
A different business
While the average person may consider all cannabis products to be the same, Archer explained there is a major difference between hemp-derived products and marijuana — the biggest difference being hemp-derived products containing .3% THC is federally legal, while other products aren’t.
However, under the current legislation making its way through the state Senate, all products would be considered the same.
“What we’re hoping for is a separate hemp bill so hemp and marijuana can coexist,” Archer said.
One issue Archer pointed to is since marijuana is federally illegal, business owners who decide to sell it in legal states must fill out forms essentially stating they are operating a federally illegal business. With hemp-derived products being federally legal, those businesses aren’t subject to those same rules.
However, under the proposed legislation, Archer said Nothing But Hemp would be under the same umbrella. Businesses who operate federally illegal marijuana businesses aren’t allowed to deduct any business expenses from their taxes, something Archer and others in the business are concerned about.
For restaurants and bars that carry hemp-derived THC infused beverages, the legislation would also make it more difficult to operate because those businesses would be subject to the same rules as any other marijuana retailer.
Licensing
As the proposed senate legislation stands, the bill allowing for hemp-derived THC edibles would be repealed on July 1, 2024.
At that time, only businesses granted licenses through a state agency expected to be created following the legalization of marijuana called the Office of Cannabis Management would be allowed to operate.
Archer said there is concern by those in the industry that licenses may not be granted in time of the repeal of the law.
“We basically would just be frozen,” Archer said.
With at least 90% of his business being through the sale of edibles and beverages, it would lead to tough decisions having to be made.
“It wouldn’t make a lot of sense to continue, and I don’t know that we could hold off,” Archer said.
Archer also noted there wouldn’t be any guarantee that businesses operating without any complaints or issues would have been able to get a license, something that adds to his concerns.
Advocates for the hemp industry like the Minnesota Cannabis Association in a recent email to its members said there should be unlimited “licenses for hemp-derived retailers, hemp-derived manufacturers and hemp-derived beverages.”
Other concerns
Nothing But Hemp in Chaska currently has three employees besides Archer and Grant. If the Senate bill passes as written, he said they would need more employees as a provision calls for stores to have two employees present at all times.
“We would probably have to double our labor force,” Archer said.
Another issue Archer sees with the bill is the impact it would have on deliveries. He said the legislation would forces businesses to have at least two employees per vehicle — along with other requirements which he sees as not being feasible for a small business. Currently, deliveries are allowed similarly to other products like alcohol or over the counter medications, which require an ID.
The way the products are displayed would also be different under the current senate bill. When people walk into the store now, they are able to look at physical packaging and employees are able to educate customers on products by showing customers to different products. He said many of the customers in the store are first-time consumers.
“We try to keep it really open and inviting,” Archer said.
Products would no longer be allowed to be on shelves. Instead, the products would be behind the counter and customers would have to select from a list.
“It would be a complete night-and-day change,” Archer said.