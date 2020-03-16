Several Chaska city and community spaces are set to close and remain so for the next several weeks, according to Kevin Wright, Chaska communications manager.
Chaska City Hall services will remain unchanged during normal business hours, which are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Chaska Community Center will close starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, to reopen in April.
The Event Center is closed and is expected to open in April as well.
Wright said the Curling Center is now closed, including all programs, leagues and rentals, and is expected to reopen April 7.