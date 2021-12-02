It’s time for holiday merrymaking in Chaska.
Events kick off on Friday, Dec. 3, when Santa visits the Chaska Community Center, complete with photo-taking, craft-making and music. Pre-registration was required for the free event, which was full as of Monday afternoon, according to the Chaska Community Center Facebook site.
The following day is highly-anticipated after a year off — Hometown Holiday. At 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in City Square Park, people can mingle over family-friendly music, visit Santa, pet llamas or take horse-drawn carriage rides.
Afternoon in City Square Park will conclude with the annual tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m.
LOCAL BUSINESSES
Hosted by local businesses and organizations with the help of the Chaska Downtown Business Alliance, Hometown Holiday organizers encourage shoppers to peruse downtown spots for other happenings and deals that day.
They include Lynn Laumann Photography, Townsquare Place, Pan de Vida, 32 North Boutique, Body Expressions Consignment Clothing, Artem Haus, the Chaska Library, Carver Junk Company, Nothing But Hemp, Shop 501 & Company, Linda’s Cellar, the Chaska Historical Society, and the Chaska American Legion. People who shop at certain downtown locations by Sunday, Dec. 5 will get to take home a commemorative 2021 Downtown Chaska ornament (full list at www.downtownchaska.com).
“It’s just going to be so nice to have everyone out and about again, especially with the wagon rides that they do and then the tree lighting over in the park is always so special,” said Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 President Barb Van Eyll.
“Last year, nobody could do anything and this year pretty much everything is opened,” she added.
Van Eyll says people can stop into the Legion between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday for the bake sale, silent auction, and live music.
“It’s just great,” she says. “To be able to get together again and offering all of this for the public and having them come into the Legion and participate.”
Live music by the No Stone Unturned band can be heard from the Schram Haus Brewery a short drive away on Saturday. From 6 to 9 p.m. people will find Don Beiswenger strumming away with his local “classic rock with an acoustic twist” band.
The five-person ensemble of folks from Waconia and Prior Lake tends to play mostly cover songs.
“I think it’s really cool to be a part of Chaska,” Beiswenger says of the Hometown Holiday celebration.
From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 Schram Haus will host its local vendor market, featuring artists, bakers, designers and craftsmen.
CONCERT AND FIREMEN’S PARK
The Minnesota Valley Community Band will perform its 34th annual “Holiday Pops” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Chaska High School Auditorium, 545 Pioneer Trail, Chaska. There is no admission charge.
Later that day, the lights of the 50-foot Christmas tree in Firemen’s Park are set to turn on shortly after at 6 p.m. Santa will make another appearance and photo opportunity from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy music by the Chaska High School Chamber Music Singers while sipping free hot cocoa and munching on a cookie. There will also be outdoor games and a take-home craft to wrap up the festive weekend.