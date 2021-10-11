Connor Ploen has joined Chaska-based QualiTech Environmental, Inc. as a project manager.
QualiTech Environmental provides equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention.
“QualiTech Environmental is excited to welcome Connor back to the company as a full-time member of our team,” stated QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford. “During his time with us, Connor’s eagerness to learn and ability to adapt to new experiences and grasp the knowledge were impressive."
Ploen served in a variety of roles through various internships with QualiTech Environmental, including environmental response technician, quality assurance analyst and market research analyst.
“I am excited to return to QualiTech Environmental and to join the team in a full-time capacity,” said Ploen. "I am looking forward to the opportunity to grow in this industry and plan to be a part of the difference that QualiTech is making around the world.”
More info at www.qualitechco.com/env/.