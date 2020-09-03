A Costco may come to Chaska next spring, located east of Lake Jonathan, off of Highway 41, according to developer Robert Atkinson with Atkinson Investments.
"It's all going forward," he said, noting construction could begin as soon as spring 2021 at the site.
The 164,000-square-foot retail building would sit on 17 acres, Atkinson said. It would include a parking lot and gas station.
Kevin Wright, Chaska communications manager, said Oak Ridge Hotel & Conference Center has made an application for redevelopment, which includes the Costco. Nothing is official yet.
"As we have just received the application, we are still in the process of reviewing the application and understanding the potential impacts of the project as proposed," Wright said.
In the same area would be senior living homes, a hotel, and 56 acres of future residential land on the west side of the lake.
Atkinson said a proposed traffic light and roundabout should ease any traffic concerns.
"It makes it easy in-and-out access over there," he said.
Muriel Cooper, with Costco's communications department, said the company could not comment until the project timeline is closer.
Wright said the official application to the Chaska Planning Commission and City Council should come "later this fall" and details would follow.