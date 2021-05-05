Plans for a Chaska Costco and Hy-Vee are still pending, according to Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl and a Hy-Vee spokesperson.
Thought to arrive this spring (Costco) and last year (Hy-Vee), there are no anticipated groundbreaking dates for the businesses.
Costco
Retail store Costco, proposed east of Lake Jonathan near Highway 41 and Peavey Road, continues to work on its plans, according to Windschitl.
“I believe Costco wants to stay where they are [planning]. They like that site,” he told the newspaper.
Windschitl said plans could be unclear and delayed because of COVID, but he hasn’t heard from staff or been involved with related discussions.
“I just don’t know. There’s been nothing,” Windschitl said.
Costco officials did not respond to a request for comment.
Hy-Vee
As for supermarket Hy-Vee, with a preliminary plan approved by the Chaska City Council in 2017, there’s even less certainty.
“Hy-Vee Chaska is still on our list for future locations; however, I don’t have a construction timeline to share at this time,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications.
Another Hy-Vee spokesperson and PR director, Christina Gayman, said the company doesn’t have details to share at this time.Windschitl said there are several approval steps that haven’t been completed for a Hy-Vee building to come to Chaska. But he said the city hasn’t heard from them.
“I think they’re gonna come back with a whole different concept if they build,” Windschitl said.