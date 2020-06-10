Every Wednesday, beginning June 17, City Square Park will host the annual Downtown Chaska Farmer’s Market. The SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce said it will run from 3 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 16, with the exception of July 1.
With the coronavirus and state guidelines in mind, visitors will need to use credit cards or pre-order instead of using cash. The market will be one-way, the chamber said, and ground markings will “promote social distancing.”
Wearing masks is “encouraged,” eating on site is not allowed and organizers say people should stay home if they’re sick or had contact with a sick person.
They ask for one designated shopper per group and to make a shopping list in advance. Items will be behind the vendor so visitors can’t touch items before purchasing, the chamber said.
Visitors will enter at the corner of Fourth Street and Walnut Street. There will be a handwashing station at the entrance.
Organizers said the market is essential for “healthy food accessibility,” especially during this time.