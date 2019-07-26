Danielle K. Hahn, DDS, recently joined the staff at Park Dental Chaska, and is now accepting new patients.
Hahn earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. She practices all aspects of general dentistry, from exams to restorative and cosmetic dentistry.
“What I enjoy most about dentistry is the opportunity to create long-lasting relationships with my patients and their families,” stated Dr. Hahn, in a press release. “I love that dentistry allows me to express my creativity and learn about new technologies in an ever-changing field.”
Park Dental Chaska is located adjacent to Kohl’s off Highway 41 and North Chestnut Street. The practice offers appointments Monday through Saturday. Park Dental Chaska opens as early as 7 a.m. and offers evening appointments as late as 8 p.m. throughout the week.
More info at parkdental.com.