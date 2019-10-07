A new donut shop has opened in downtown Chaska.
Dunkin’ opened Monday morning, and by late afternoon 300-400 customers had marched through its doors, according to Bruce Johnson, a manager at the franchise store. Chaska’s latest business opened right off of Highway 41 in downtown, where the former Hot Spot gas station sat vacant for years.
“It's been good, the guests have been fabulous and welcoming,” he said.
Johnson added he believes the fast food restaurant will be a regional draw.
“I don’t think there’s a lot of donut shops in this area,” he said. The shop employs around 35-40 people.
Redevelopment on the site includes two new buildings for four additional businesses.
Around town a number of businesses have opened earlier this year including Chipotle, Aldi and Starbucks off of Hazeltine Boulevard in Hazeltine Plaza.
Formacoat, a manufacturer that creates coating for medical devices, will officially open its new facility 1 p.m. Saturday during a ribbon-cutting event. The industrial building, located off of Highway 61 and adjacent to Cuzzy’s Brick House, has been under construction for months.