Schram Haus Brewery will celebrate its first Bockfest noon-6 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
The event includes goat races by Goat Shine, live music from Static Jones, fire pits and games, food trucks from the Tollefson Family Farm Food Truck and North Star Donuts, as well as Bock beer. The entry fee is $5.
"Schram Bockfest revives an annual spring ritual tracing back to the mid-19th century to mark the changing of the season when the dark German lager, known as bock, was released across the city after a winter of aging," according to a press release.
"Bockfest falls in line with our vision of bringing traditional German-themed festivals to our Chaska community and surrounding areas. After such a great turn-out for Oktoberfest last fall, we wanted to have a similar fun spring event with fun and unexpected events not found around here. It'll be a great time meant to beer chase away the cabin fever that sets in after a long winter," stated Aaron Schram, owner of Schram Haus Brewery, in the release.
Schram Haus Brewery has been open since spring of 2019 and is located at 3700 Chaska Blvd., Chaska.