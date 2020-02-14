In 2017, the Chaska City Council approved for a Hy-Vee supermarket. Plans stated it would be off Engler Boulevard and Creek Road, west of Highway 212.
It was slated to be a 105,000-square-foot building with a 4,300-square-foot gas station.
Hy-Vee officials previously told the city the store would open in 2020, perhaps sooner.
However, now officials say they don't have an exact date or building plans.
"I don’t know if plans have changed specifically. I would say that we are still planning to build a Hy-Vee grocery store there," said Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee spokesperson.
But as far as an official construction start date?
"We do not have a timeline to share at this point," Gayman said.
She added Hy-Vee can no longer confirm a start date of 2020.
That mirrors what city officials stated in winter of 2019, saying it was an unlikely the company would begin construction soon at the Chaska Creek Business Center spot.
The supermarket was slated to have a liquor store, pharmacy and Market Grille restaurant.