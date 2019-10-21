Pattison Sand Company, an Iowa-based supplier of crushed rock and other aggregate building materials to Minnesota’s highway and bridge construction industry, has announced plans for the development of a major new regional transload facility and rail-served industrial park in Carver County.
The 50-acre facility in rural Benton Township will address the growing regional scarcity of crushed rock and other aggregates suitable for concrete and asphalt highway and bridge construction that also meet the strict industry standards and quality requirements, stated Pattison President Kyle Pattison.
The new rail park will front on Highway 212 at Salem Avenue, a half mile east of the city of Norwood Young America. A portion of the acreage will hold the transloading facility, which will receive rail shipments of washed rock from Pattison’s large Iowa quarry via the Canadian Pacific main line, locally by Twin Cities & Western Railroad, from which it will be redistributed by truck, primarily in the fast-growing southwest suburban area, the release stated.
More than half of the 50 acres will provide sites available for use by other industrial or distribution companies requiring daily inbound or outbound freight rail service, as well as onsite outdoor storage.
More info at www.pattisonsand.com.