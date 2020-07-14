Center National Bank recently announced the appointment of Jim Lahl as market president of the bank’s Plymouth office, as well as vice president of the southwest market. He started with the bank in May.
In the banking industry since 2002, Lahl has years of experience in community banking. His focus has always been the western suburbs of Minneapolis and he’s held roles in mortgage, commercial lending, management and was most recently senior vice president of commercial lending for Old National Bank (formerly KleinBank).
Lahl graduated from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management with a BSB in Finance and was an Evans Scholar Recipient. He is involved in the community as a board member of Learning Links of Chaska, local chambers of commerce, and through school, church and sporting events. He is a former member of the Downtown Chaska and Carver business councils and served several roles with the Minnesota Golf Association.
“I chose to work at Center National Bank because they’re very true to their community bank values. They have all the offerings of the big banks but still have that small-bank personal touch — you can still pick up the phone and talk directly with your banker," Lahl stated.
“Jim is great with customers and employees, has a vast knowledge of the local market and a well-rounded banking background. He’s a great addition to our team," stated President/CEO Al Liestman.
Lahl grew up and lives in Chaska. His wife is a schoolteacher in the Shakopee school district, his son recently graduated from the University of St. Thomas and his daughter will start there in the fall. He’s an avid sports fan and looks forward to golfing with customers.
Center National Bank is a full-service community bank, located in Litchfield and Plymouth.