The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged Victoria man Sang Cam Ky with 21 felony counts of filing fraudulent or false sales tax returns, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Ky owns a Shakopee-based Vietnamese restaurant, Pho 83 Cuisines, where he has been charged with not paying $28,100 in sales tax, the press release states. According to the complaint, Ky reportedly did not enter all computer sales transactions, underreported cash transactions, and missed paper sales tickets.
The revenue department states every tax-related felony comes with a maximum of a $10,000 fine, five years in prison, or both.