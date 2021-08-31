Nate Gilkey has recently been named Vice President of Commercial Lending for Center Bank, and will be officing in the new Chaska location set to open in September.
Gilkey was born and raised in Montevideo and started his banking career with KleinBank in Montevideo while attending college at the University of Minnesota-Morris campus.
Upon graduating with a BA in Finance in 2003, Nate began working full time at KleinBank in Montevideo as a commercial credit analyst. In 2005, he moved to Waconia and began working out of the KleinBank Chaska location. He began his lending career at KleinBank in 2006 and has been a commercial lender ever since.
With nearly 20 years of experience, Gilkey has a strong background in several areas of lending, including Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate and Equipment Finance.
“We are very pleased that a person of Nate’s experience and knowledge has joined our bank in the commercial department,” stated Allen Liestman, president of Center National Bank.