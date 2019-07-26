Intern Shannon O’Meara has joined the staff of Fitness First of MN Inc., located in downtown Chaska.
O’Meara is heading into her senior year at Gustavus Adolphus College where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in exercise physiology.
O’Meara grew up in Northfield where her passion for physical fitness and well-being was sparked, according to a press release.
At Gustavus, O’Meara has become experienced in the areas of muscular strength, muscular endurance and exercise testing.
Through this internship, she hopes to learn skills involving how to properly coach strength training exercises along with how to successfully form patient-provider relationships.