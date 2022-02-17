QualiTech Environmental, Inc., a Chaska-based company providing equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention, is opening an office in Lima, Peru. The QualiTech Environmental team will be operating as QualiTech Ambiental LATAM out of its Lima office to provide equipment and services throughout the Latin American region, according to a QualiTech press release.
The QualiTech Environmental team will focus on customer needs in the emergency response market in Latin America. This will include response capabilities for growing its offshore market in areas such as Suriname, Colombia and Guyana. The in-region team consists of Director Erick Monge and Project Manager Sebastian Dumler.
“We are excited to expand our services and bring world-class service to the Latin American region,” stated QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford. “We look forward to seeing our team’s international innovation and expediency, as this experienced team will have more immediately accessible resources and equipment located in South America.”
The in-region team brings more than 25 years of experience backed by the QualiTech Environmental team with more than 150 years of experience in the emergency response industry.
QualiTech Environmental provides consulting, training, equipment and support to combat and remediate oil spills. More info at www.qualitechco.com/env/.