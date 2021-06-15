Ridgeview health care system has committed $10,000 toward volunteer transportation service WeCAB. The money is spread out over the next two years.
Ridgeview President and CEO Mike Phelps said lack of transportation can prohibit people from getting to doctor's appointments and other health care needs.
“Ridgeview is proud to continue to support this important program, and help WeCAB provide area residents with access to the services they need," he said in a press release.
WeCAB has been around for 10 years now.
“I appreciate that the relationship WeCAB has with Ridgeview is one of the many reasons our organization is a success,” said Katie Boller Gosewisch, WeCAB’s Executive Director, in a press release.