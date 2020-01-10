Platinum Bank has hired Stephanie Delgado, of Chaska, to serve in the role of market president in Plymouth.
Delgado brings a decade of financial services industry experience to this position, in which she will oversee Platinum Bank’s business development efforts in Plymouth and the western metropolitan area, according to a press release. Delgado comes to Platinum Bank from her most recent role as vice president of commercial lending at BankVista in Chaska.
“We are excited to welcome Stephanie to Platinum Bank. Her experience will help Platinum continue to build client relationship and expand Platinum’s presence in the west metro,” stated Dave Faust, president and CEO.
Delgado holds a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.