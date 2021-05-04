Melchert Hubert Sjodin PLLP, with offices in Waconia and Chaska, recently added two new associate attorneys.
Clarissa Volpe will focus on the areas of municipal law and real estate law. Drawing from a wide range of practice experiences in government, corporate and law firm settings, Volpe provides clients with legal advice designed to mesh with the practical and policy matters her clients face on a day-to-day basis, according to a press release.
Jacob Saufley joins the firm’s real estate, business and corporate, and municipal practice groups. He comes to MHS from a nationally recognized law firm. His broad experience with local governments, real estate, business transactions, and litigation makes him a versatile addition to the firm, the release stated.
Melchert Hubert Sjodin’s 17 attorneys offer legal representation across a broad range of practice areas. More info at www.mhslaw.com or 952-442-7700