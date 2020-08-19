Managers at Crooked Pint say the ale house is hopefully on the up and up after a serious drop in sales because of COVID-19.
March offered no sales to speak of and April was only worse. By May, the restaurant had completely shut down to be partially reopened in June.
Now Crooked Pint, near Chaska Boulevard and North Chestnut Street, is following local government orders and remains open at half-capacity.
Managers couldn’t offer specific numbers, but said sales are still down 30 to 40%.
Marshall Grange, director of the city’s parks and recreation department, offered a breakdown.
On June 8, Crooked Pint opened up with capacity restrictions. Since it was a partial month, Grange said they saw about 30% of typical revenue sales. In July, it rose to 40%.
“I anticipate some more sales but it will be gradual as we all ease back into this,” Grange said.
ORDER UP: SANITATION
Crooked Pint employees and guests are required to wear masks, though for guests it’s only required outside.
More hand-washing and sanitizing is the norm, as are “wellness checks” before each shift and upping sanitation to an “extremely frequent basis” on high-contact surfaces, per its website.
‘THE NEW NORMAL’
General Manager Jacob Moe said it’s been an obvious challenge with capacity restrictions and new procedures, but the team has put their best feet forward.
“Our staff and management (have) done a very good job of taking the safety of our customers and employees very seriously, and I think that’s kind of translated into getting busier,” Moe said.
Both indoor and outdoor dining have returned, which include more spread-out tables. Moe thinks good feedback is increasing, whether because of attitudes around the virus or restaurant precautions.
“I think people are kind of adjusting to what the new normal is and getting more comfortable with coming out,” Moe said.
Though, a few staff have chosen not to return until they feel more comfortable.
Until then, Moe said most customers are cooperative with mask-wearing, and management is coming up with ways to keep making things safer.
“We continue to adapt and change,” he said. “We can try and see what works.”
Brown echoed that.
“It’s just take it day by day,” he said. “We don’t have the answer other than to do the best we can.”