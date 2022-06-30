The Carver County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed its newest canine protector — Gus.
The German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix joins the team under the watchful eye of his handler, Deputy Matthew Pysick.
Gus and Pysick are the second of two K-9 units for the county, with Sgt. Nathan Mueller and Ringo being the first.
“We postponed getting a new dog for a bit and the opportunity opened up for us to get one, so we did,” said Chief Deputy Patrick Barry. “Traditionally we always have two, the reason for that is that we have one on each team. Our patrol units are broken up into teams for days of the week, so when one team is off, the other team is working.”
According to Barry, staffing challenges and COVID-19 are to blame for the postponement of the second unit.
“Sending someone to school is a challenge because you have to let them go to school and be gone. So that’s someone they don’t have working on the road. We had to be set up for that,” Barry said.
Both Gus and Ringo are originally from Slovakia, a retrieval process that was halted by the pandemic.
“We’re really excited to have a second dog and we look forward to the public getting an opportunity to meet our handler and our canine partner,” Barry said.
Choosing the next canine handler is a tedious and selective process. Pysick described his new role as a “coveted position.”
“If you’re gonna be a canine handler, you have to be obviously a well-rounded deputy,” Barry said. “You have to be active and you have to be willing to train your dog. It’s not that you just go to the training and you’re done ... Every day you have to work with your dog, so you have to be high energy yourself.”
Pysick always knew that he wanted to be a K-9 handler and made sure his work reflected that goal by helping Sgt. Mueller and Ringo when he had the opportunity.
“I would lay tracks for him, I would get in the bite suit for him, you know, anything. I just wanted to be around his training just so I can learn as much as possible,” Pysick said. “I think that helped me quite a bit to know that I wanted to do this.”
MAN’S BEST FRIEND
Pysick and his furry companion first united in February 2022 when Gus was “15-16 months old.”
“He was fully grown by that time when I got him, but he had no training whatsoever,” Pysick said. “They test them for certain things in Slovakia to make sure that they’re social, that they’re comfortable with jumping up on tables, like, environmental stuff.”
Pysick and Gus trained five days a week for 12 weeks at Performance Kennels, Inc. in Buffalo, Minnesota. It’s run by former K-9 Trainer Steve Pearson, who Pysick claims is a “dog whisperer.”
“If you have any issues, you go to him and he just, like, whispers to the dog and the dog does exactly what he wants. You get so frustrated because you’re like, ‘Why don’t you do that for me?’” Pysick said. “It was intense, but the dogs got a lot of good training up there.”
According to a press release from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, “Gus earned his Patrol Dog Certification and Narcotics Certification through the U.S. Police Canine Association (USPCA).”
Pysick said that Gus is trained in narcotics detection, evidence recovery, criminal apprehension, building searches, tracking and other skills. Pysick has to work with him everyday to fine-tune his skills.
“Every single day that I’m on shift, I’m training with him,” Pysick said. “They’re never going to be perfect. They’re still a dog and that’s just their nature, but making sure that they’re adhering to what you want them to do is important.”
The goal is that Gus will be able to be an active member of the team for “a minimum of five to six years.” Ringo is 7 years old and, according to Chief Deputy Patrick Barry, he’s “still going strong.”
Every year in the beginning of the summer, the dogs must go through a canine trial to be recertified in order to be “good for the street.”
Even though Gus trains very differently from that of a household pet, Pysick said, “He’s a normal dog.”
“He’s very good about turning it on and off and listening for those commands to know what he needs to be doing. But when there’s no commands given, he knows that he’s just a normal dog,” Pysick said.