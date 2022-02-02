Chaska attorney Richard Swanson has been indefinitely suspended by the Minnesota Supreme Court for committing professional misconduct with multiple clients since 2015.
According to State of Minnesota Supreme Court documents, Swanson did not “diligently and competently” represent clients; did not follow court scheduling orders; and did not return client fees in a timely fashion.
Swanson also kept practicing law while suspended; settled a malpractice claim in exchange for a client’s agreement to not file an ethics complaint; and represented a conflict-of-interest party without withdrawing. He also agreed to an improper legal fee with a client, according to the documents.
Per the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility appellate court file, Swanson cannot petition for reinstatement for half a year.
Swanson began practicing law in the state in 1986. Since then, he has been reprimanded once publicly and admonished five times, per court documents. In 2015 he was suspended for at least three months, placed on probation.
In 2016, documents state Swanson was suspended from practicing law after not passing the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination, later reinstated.
“Practicing law while suspended is serious misconduct as it does not merely constitute the unauthorized practice of law; it is also contempt of court,” the document states.
Swanson does not dispute the referee’s findings or the conclusion that he committed professional misconduct. Instead, he asserts there are “mitigating circumstances” to determine what discipline he receives (which is suspension for at least 180 days).
Swanson did not respond to a request for comment by the newspaper deadline.
“We impose discipline not to punish the attorney, but rather to protect the public, to protect the judicial system, and to deter future misconduct by the disciplined attorney as well as by other attorneys,” documents state.