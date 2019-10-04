During Chaska’s Homecoming this week, the high school honors the 2019 Hall of Fame inductee class.
Arts/Activities: Charles Gay
Chuck made many contributions to music at Chaska High School. These included playing lead trumpet for all four of his high school years in the following groups: concert band, marching band, pep band, jazz band, and pit orchestra. In the pit, he was solo trumpet for the following shows: Guys & Dolls, West Side Story, My Fair Lady, and Brigadoon. One of the biggest highlights for Chuck was being chosen for a fanfare quartet that played on top of the gates to Windsor Castle in England. After high school, Chuck was chosen as first-trumpet with the University of Minnesota marching band.
Advisor/Coach: Pam Schmillen
Pam started her Chaska High School athletic coaching career in 1988 as the varsity girls golf Coach, a position she continues to hold today. She has coached a state tournament team, two section runner-up teams, and many individual participants in the Minnesota State Golf tournament. She was honored as the Section Girls Golf Coach of the Year in 1997. Pam also coached J.V. tennis before taking over as the head Girls Tennis Coach in 1994. She had many successful tennis teams and retired from coaching tennis in 2010.
Contributor/Alumni: Mike Rothman
Mike graduated with honors from Chaska High School and won the 1980 Minnesota State High School Debate Championship. He worked for the Minnesota Court of Appeals and the Minnesota State Senate, practiced law in Minnesota and California, and taught law as an adjunct professor at the U of M Law School.
Athletics – Player/Participant: Brad Hand, Lauren Svoboda (Stelten)
Lauren was a consistent three-sport athlete participating in cross country, cheerleading, gymnastics, and track and field where she specialized in the pole vault. She was a state champion in 2007 and runner-up in 2006. She also earned eight NCAA Division II All-American honors, and two National championships in the pole vault at Minnesota State University-Mankato. Her and husband, Kyle, have been assistant track coaches for Chaska.
Brad was a three-sport athlete participating in football, hockey and baseball. He was the 52nd overall draft pick by the Florida Marlins in 2008. Brad represented the San Diego Padres in the 2017 and 2018 MLB All-Star games and the Cleveland Indians in 2019. Other awards/honors include: 2008 Minnesota Gatorade Player of the year, 2016 Twins Dick Siebert Player of the Year Award, 2016 National League leader in games pitched, and in 2018 he celebrated his first 30-plus saves in a season.
Schedule of Events
Hall of Fame Friday, Oct. 4
4 p.m. Homecoming Parade in downtown Chaska
4:45 p.m. Dinner & Social at Chaska High School Commons (catered by Buca di Beppo). Call Brenda, Chaska Athletics (952-556-7130) to register, dinner tickets are $15.
5:45 p.m. Induction ceremony/program in Chaska High School Auditorium. Induction ceremony free to the public.
7 p.m. Football game vs. Bloomington Jefferson – Halftime recognition with the Class of 2019.