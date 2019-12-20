In the span of 21 years, one person in the Chaska Police Department has done a whole lot to keep crime rates down.
Through her career, Officer Julie Janke has served as a school resource officer and the city’s first and only community partnership specialist.
Chaska City Administrator Matt Podhradsky said she’s put together a citizen’s police academy, attends property management meetings, and works with the community engaged response team (CERT). But the list doesn’t end there.
Janke organizes monthly meetings with six different properties for older adults, oversees the chaplain program, and heads a police Explorers program, among many other things.
“I’m very proud to be a part of Chaska,” Janke said.
This pride — and the work that comes along with it — is why she was awarded the 2019 Rosie Griep Legacy Award. It’s given by the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association to someone who’s shown a significant contribution to crime prevention efforts for at least a decade.
“She truly has built these programs. I’ve watched her. It has impressed me so much, as a citizen and as her friend,” said Peggy Hatfield, who used to work with Janke at the department.
Those in the City Council chambers Monday night agreed Janke, past president of the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association and winner of several other service awards, was the perfect recipient.
“Clearly nobody shows a passion more than Julie for what she does,” Podhradsky said.
Others couldn’t agree more.
“I’ve seen and interacted with (Janke) over many, many years and (she is) fantastic with the public,” Mayor Mark Windschitl said. “I don’t know that there’s anybody we could put in there that’s better than what you’re doing.”
Councilor McKayla Hatfield was a mentee under Janke as a young woman in the Explorers program.
“(She’s) been in my life a long time,” Hatfield said. “(She’s) so often the face of our police department, to our community.”
After being recognized, Janke humbly thanked the council members before switching gears. Next in line to accept a service award was a couple who has given a lot to the city in the past decade, the police department said.
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
Dustin and Kelly Brakemeier were given the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award by the Chaska Police Department. The award is for people who have furthered crime prevention efforts.
The Brakemeiers own Riverview Terrace Mobile Home Park. Janke, who formally nominated the two, said they helped bolster the park’s soccer program when it started in 2010.
They also gave car seats to six families and donated funds to start the department's PAW Patrol program — and purchased a chip reader and bandanas for the dogs. Each year, the Brakemeiers help distribute backpacks filled with supplies for young students.
“Their dedication to the community is truly valued by our police department,” Janke said, turning to address the Brakemeiers. “Truly I can’t say enough about you and your family.”
Mayor Windschitl agreed, adding they always have a project going. As soon as they finish one, another two are already in the works.
“I know you do it just because you love the community and obviously you love the residents that you have in your park,” Windschitl said.
The Brakemeiers, like Janke, remained humble.
“We’re very happy to be members of the Chaska community,” said Dustin Brakemeier. “It’s been good.”
Also given an award at the council meeting was Mark Reisinger of Aryzta. He was honored as the 2019 Business of the Year.