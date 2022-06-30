Chaska’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show will take place after dusk (approximately 10 p.m.) over Lake Jonathan.
The show lasts approximately 20 minutes, according to the city of Chaska. There are several notable vantage points to watch, such as McKnight Park, Chaska Commons, Jonathan Elementary School and Jonathan Square Mall.
The $12,000 fireworks display is paid for by the city of Chaska and has been run for the past 16 years by Premier Pyrotechnics.
JONATHAN
The Jonathan Association will also host its annual Fourth of July celebration, starting with a 5K Fun Run (registration begins at 7:30 a.m.) at the Family Learning Center, 110600 Village Road, Chaska, according to an association press release.
At 9:30 a.m., the Kiddie Parade will start at the Karen House, ending at Lake Grace Pavilion, where there will be food, music, bouncy houses, face painting and a magician/comedian.