Golf in Minnesota is inching closer and closer as the Chaska Town Course plans to open April 25.
The course and all practice facilities will open at 8 a.m. and tee times are available 10 days in advance on the course’s website or app and seven days in advance over the phone or in-person.
Rates for residents who walk the course range from $28-$45 while rates for non-residents who walk range from $31-$61. Cart fees range from $11-21.
The Oak 19 kitchen will also open April 25. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays, open from 3 p.m. to sunset Tuesdays through Thursdays and open 11 a.m. to sunset Fridays through Sundays until Memorial Day weekend.