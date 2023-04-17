Chaska Town Course

The Chaska Town Course announced it plans to open April 25 for the 2023 season.

 Photo courtesy of Peter Wong Photography

Golf in Minnesota is inching closer and closer as the Chaska Town Course plans to open April 25.

The course and all practice facilities will open at 8 a.m. and tee times are available 10 days in advance on the course’s website or app and seven days in advance over the phone or in-person.

