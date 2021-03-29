Carver County COVID-19 statistics, provided by Eric Sieger, county communications manager on March 29.
- 1,650: Number of vaccine doses delivered to county residents on Saturday, March 27, the single highest amount during the pandemic
- 33%: Amount of county residents with presumed resistance to COVID-19, with 25% coming via at least one vaccine dose and the remaining 8% from contracting the virus
- 20%: Amount of cases from residents aged 10-20 years old last week. That demographic makes up about 15% of the county’s population. A month ago 32% of cases came from residents age 10-20.