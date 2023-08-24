The Chaska Community Center parking lot was full of Bobcats, plows, fire trucks and street sweepers on Aug. 17 for the annual Touch a Truck event.
Hundreds came to the 2023 event planned by Chaska Parks and Recreation.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
The Chaska Community Center parking lot was full of Bobcats, plows, fire trucks and street sweepers on Aug. 17 for the annual Touch a Truck event.
Hundreds came to the 2023 event planned by Chaska Parks and Recreation.
“Touch-a-Truck is such a rewarding event to plan and oversee,” Alyssa Trumbower, recreation supervisor with Chaska Parks and Recreation, said in an email. “It is truly a collaboration between City departments and community organizations, and the event always draws a crowd. This year was no different. There were attendees from all generations and backgrounds, and the event offered an activity for everyone.”
The event featured a couple food trucks, activities and prizes for kids and informational tables for several local organizations, such as the Chaska History Center, Girl Scouts, Chaska Lions, Chaska Hawks and Chaska Police Department.
A sensory room was designated for the event inside the community center for those with sensory processing needs.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.