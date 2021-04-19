Carver County COVID-19 statistics, provided by Eric Sieger, county communications manager on April 19.
35-40%: The percent of county COVID-19 cases coming from residents 40-60 years old for the month of April.
52.6%: Percent of adults residents who have received at least one vaccine dose. One-third of adult residents are fully vaccinated.
10.7%: The county’s positivity rate from two weeks ago, far above the desired 5.0% threshold. This comes from more than 5,000 tests conducted on county residents, almost 5% of the county’s population.