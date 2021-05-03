Carver County COVID-19 statistics, provided by Eric Sieger, county communications manager on May 3.
- 1,325: Number of COVID-19 cases in the county in April, making it the third-highest month for total cases during the pandemic.
- 4.4%: Percent of cases countywide requiring hospitalization in April, an increase from 3% in January, 3.4% in both February and March. This comes despite better knowledge of how to treat patients and increased treatment options at home.
- 7.8%: The difference in vaccination percentages between females (51.6%) and males (43.8%) in the county. That figure represents residents receiving at least one vaccine dose.