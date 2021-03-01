Carver County COVID-19 statistics, provided by Eric Sieger, county communications manager on March 1.
- 14,572: Number of county residents who have received at least one shot of vaccine, or about 13.6% of residents as of March 1, 2021
- 70,000: Approximate number of vaccines delivered to Minnesotans on Sunday, the single-highest number during the pandemic
- 61%: Percent of county residents, age 65 years and older, who have received at least one vaccine dose. This is the highest percentage in the seven-county metro area.