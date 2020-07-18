When Myrtle Klemp was 12 years old, her little brother broke his arm, prompting a visit from a physician to their farm.
“The doctor came out to the country to pick him up,” she says. “He wondered why I wasn’t in school.”
Well, back in 1927, it wasn’t really an option for the family, who lived between Corcoran and Rogers. The nearest high school wasn’t easy to get to. No buses came out that far, so Klemp passed a state exam absolving her from attending school.
That didn’t last long.
For the next five years, Klemp lived with the doctor and his wife in the cities while she attended school. It was the start of something much bigger: A decades-long career in teaching.
ANOTHER YEAR
Klemp turned 105 years old on Tuesday, celebrating with an “afternoon tea” with her family. The week before, she sat in her Chaska lawn in the late morning, nails freshly painted pink and wearing a polished green outfit.
“I’ve had a good life. I’m very thankful to be healthy,” she says.
The middle child of six siblings, mostly daughters, Klemp grew up on a farm. She’s the last living sibling.
Klemp remembers going down to the cornfields with a garden hoe, chipping out all the weeds.
In the summer, they’d help their mother cut the lawn. In the winter, they’d carry wood into the house to stock the furnace. Pumping water, making ice cream, and taking care of the cows, chickens and horses were familiar duties.
“In the later years, we had milking machines. Before that we had to milk them by hand,” Klemp says.
“I tried,” she added with a laugh.
She says they always had a dog around, as well as hogs for the market and chickens for selling eggs.
MUSIC
In the fifth grade, Klemp remembered walking two miles with her sister each week to take piano lessons from a Catholic nun. It transferred to her organ skills at church, playing for at least 30 years.
“I always played at the 8 o’clock service and another girl took the 10:45 service,” she says. “I played piano for years and then you just kind of learn how to use the foot pedal.”
Music is something that stuck with her to this day, where she still plays piano duets with her daughter Joi.
She also often enjoyed concerts at the Minnesota Orchestra on Thursday nights. She now has season tickets for the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra.
Along the way, when she moved to Chaska in 1974, she volunteered at Auburn Homes until just a few years ago.
“She’d visit the older people when she was older than them,” says her son Joel.
But for Klemp, age really is just a number.
Up until very recently, she was active in her vegetable garden, which is now used for flowers.
“She had her vegetable garden going until she was about 100,” Joel said.
She goes for walks to the corner and back with the company of a part-time caregiver who stays the night.
She reads the newspaper every morning, takes a nap most days, and stays busy in the house baking cookies and making dinner — which she makes by herself.
When asked if she was a good cook, she offered a simple answer.
“I think I am because I like food,” Klemp laughed.
“She always said she likes to have a rainbow of colors,” says her daughter, Joi, of her nutritious taste.
LOOKING BACK
Klemp met her husband, Arthur, in grade school. His father was the local pastor.
“They were childhood sweethearts,” Joi says.
Arthur, who died at 63, was a minister and musician, even publishing a book of carols he’d written.
“He played the piano very well,” Klemp said. “The last year my husband lived, he visited a nursing home in Excelsior. He would play piano; they’d sing songs.”
In her early adult years after marrying, she taught first through fourth grade in St. Cloud, Forest Lake, and other cities before transferring to the Minnetonka school district. She was a Title 1 teacher who helped those with certain educational needs.
Klemp says the very first year she taught, she had 17 students under her care. Fast-forward to retirement, and she kept education going as a substitute teacher.
IN COVID TIMES
Despite an unfamiliar world, Klemp is making the most of it. She still sees her children several times a week and attends virtual church services — which she’s looking forward to going to in-person again. Sometimes she'll sew or bake.
“I’m grateful just for the long life that I’ve had, and I’ve had very good health. I haven’t had any problems and the fact that I can get around and go places,” she says.
Her children see that positive spirit in her to this day.
“I don’t think I ever saw her mad,” Joel says. “She’s just a strong woman. I think I’ve only seen her cry once ever.”
“She was always a go-getter and always encouraging and wanted you to learn and wanted you to try your best,” Joi says. “She has such a positive attitude toward life and is grateful — always grateful.”