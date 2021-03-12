“Be kind to the world. Be kind to one another.”
That’s the takeaway from Stacy DeCorsey’s new children’s book published in January, titled “Lessons from the Coop.”
The Excelsior Elementary principal has a flock of her own at her Chaska hobby farm, 28 chickens strong. She says it was a labor of love — and not just for the year-and-a-half it took to write the book, but one that began years ago.
DeCorsey grew up on a farm where her grandfather instilled a love for taking care of animals. She wants children nowadays to get to know the animals behind the food they eat.
“Kids have lost that farm life. They don’t understand where food comes from anymore,” she says. “I also think just taking care of animals — and an animal that gives you eggs — is such a cool process to watch.”
She hopes it teaches children skills like thinking before speaking, kindness and positivity. And it seems both the lessons and chicken-keeping itself are contagious.
“I’ve inspired oodles of kids at my school to have chickens,” DeCorsey says.
At her school, every week ends in Farm Friends Friday. She brings one of her feathered friends, be it a chicken, duck or goose, to the office or lobby where students can interact with them.
She even heads out to all the local schools in the district, chicken in tow, to read the 48-page book to classrooms.
“Any time you can connect an animal, kids will listen and they get excited,” DeCorsey says.
Throughout the book, Mama Hen teaches the chick to give back to the community and finish what they’ve started. It has prompts for children as they read, next to coop and chicken photos she took herself.
“We talk a little bit about how a smile can change the world, being sure that you always have a smile on your face,” she says. “It talks a little about diversity. At one point the chick is being teased at school because she has yellow feathers.”
DeCorsey says the Chaska City Council decision to not allow backyard chickens in the urban areas is a “bummer” because owning chickens is easy and fun. But she’s not letting it get her down.
“It’s just trying to find a little bright spot in a pretty dark world right now,” she says.
In the book, Mama Hen asks the chick for three things it’s thankful for. The author has her answer at the ready, the first being her family.
“I’m so grateful that I grew up on a farm. I can tell you for sure, and I’m grateful for the lessons I learned on the farm. I am absolutely grateful for the children I get to see everyday. Being an elementary school principal is the best job on the planet,” she says. “It’s all good.”