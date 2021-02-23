Carver County COVID-19 statistics, provided by Eric Sieger, county communications manager on Feb. 22.
- 19%: Approximate percentage of county residents with known COVID-19 immunity due to receiving the vaccine or having the disease. The number is probably higher due to people who contracted the virus but didn’t know it.
- 53%: Percentage of county residents 65 years and older who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
- 8.1%: Difference in vaccine uptake between women in the county (16.4%) compared to men (8.3%).