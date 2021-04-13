Auburn Homes Twins day
Buy Now

Rebecka Springman, L.P.N. for Auburn Courts and Courtyard, left; and Alicia Hilk, administrator for assisted living and memory care, pose in their Twins attire for a celebratory day at Auburn Homes.

 

 Submitted photo courtesy of Michelle Yelich

On April 8, the Minnesota Twins played their home opener game at Target Field. In Chaska and Waconia, local assisted living facility staff got to celebrating.

Auburn Homes & Services hosted a Twins theme day at both locations, staff donning their team apparel. Lunch that day featured hot dogs, chips, peanuts, and Cracker Jack for the employees.

Staff could win Twins tickets, t-shirts and towels in a drawing, and could come home with prizes if they found hidden T.C. mascot bears.

"After this long, past year of the pandemic, it was great to see our staff enjoying all the Twins opener day had to offer!" said Michelle Yelich, marketing and community outreach director. "Our staff absolutely loved it."

Tags

Events