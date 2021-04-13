On April 8, the Minnesota Twins played their home opener game at Target Field. In Chaska and Waconia, local assisted living facility staff got to celebrating.
Auburn Homes & Services hosted a Twins theme day at both locations, staff donning their team apparel. Lunch that day featured hot dogs, chips, peanuts, and Cracker Jack for the employees.
Staff could win Twins tickets, t-shirts and towels in a drawing, and could come home with prizes if they found hidden T.C. mascot bears.
"After this long, past year of the pandemic, it was great to see our staff enjoying all the Twins opener day had to offer!" said Michelle Yelich, marketing and community outreach director. "Our staff absolutely loved it."