It’s a mundane part of most everyone’s day: flushing a toilet.
But in a time when most people are staying at home and perhaps using alternatives to toilet paper amid a shortage, a simple flush could pose threats to home or regional sewer systems.
Though a seemingly hidden problem, wastewater services are cautioning people to keep a closer eye on what they flush. The short answer on what’s OK to send to the sewer system?
“Please only flush toilet paper. Nothing else is able to be flushed,” said Matt Haefner, Chaska’s water and sewer director.
Recent sewer emergencies are yet to be had, according to officials, but they say they’re not out of the woods just yet.
STOCKING UP
“There was a rush of people just taking all the toilet paper and things. It was a little bit alarming. We were thinking we would see an uptick,” Haefner said. “Hopefully that rush is gone and people who were maybe running low or had to do something different are able to get toilet paper again.”
That “something different” could look like rags, paper towels or even T-shirts. Tissues, dental floss, feminine hygiene products, cat litter and condoms shouldn’t be flushed either.
The same goes for cotton balls, medicines, oil and grease. Deceptively, many flushable wipes don’t actually degrade.
Tim O’Donnell with Metropolitan Council Environmental Services explains why it’s an issue.
“The last thing they want is things that are packaged as flushable that don’t break down in the wastewater,” he said.
SYSTEM ISSUES
Non-toilet paper can disrupt much more than a single home’s plumbing system. It can jam business and local sewers, even large treatment plants.
“The first potential problem is with your own plumbing, your home or your business — before wastewater even gets out to the main pipe in the street,” O’Donnell said. “So we want to remind people that you really want to avoid clogging sewer pipes at all levels.”
From the moment someone flushes a toilet, local wastewater moves into a collection system. It travels through a sanitary sewer network and eventually pumps into a station near Valleyfair, Haefner said. It’s like a tree from the top down: Smaller pipes connect and funnel into larger ones.
Along the way, nondegradable things like rags are removed — by hand — or screened at the Blue Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant in Shakopee.
“People actually have to remove rags from these bar screens,” Haefner said. “Every wipe that goes down the toilet somewhere? Someone, in all likelihood, is having to remove it.”
He’s even seen things like underwear flushed down toilets.
“People will flush all kinds of things and they think the problem is just going away, but it’s ultimately going downstream for someone else to take care of,” Haefner said.
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
Preventatively, his crew has done some cleaning at the lift station in recent weeks. There’s a system in place to keep track of what they call “run times,” which can identify clogs. The hope is staff can catch it before it becomes an emergency.
On a smaller scale, sewer lines for homes are usually four inches in diameter. Haefner said if someone’s line has even a small imperfection, a private sewer backup might ensue.
If that happens, he’s directing people to call the Metro Council. Teams will check to make sure the main line is flowing the way it should. Then a plumber gets involved.
As far as environmental concerns of flushing non-toilet paper, Haefner said the southwest metro system is in a lucky position.
“Our topography slopes toward the Minnesota River. We’re fortunate, unlike neighbors to the north with 20 lift stations — we have like eight — most of our sewer is gravity. It all goes down to the Met Council. They’re the ones seeing the debris and stuff that people flush,” he said.
The Metropolitan Council offers simple advice: “If you can throw it in the trash, don’t wash it down the drain or flush it down the toilet.”
Despite spreading awareness, those in the industry aren’t certain it’s an issue that will disappear soon, unlike toilet paper in a waste pipe.
“Flushable wipes have been a challenge for sanitary sewer systems all over, not only the metro but the state and the county,” Haefner said. “It’ll probably be here forever unfortunately.”